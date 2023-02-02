Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $105,000 in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF (NASDAQ:RNLC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter worth $1,785,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated raised its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 52,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $963,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF during the second quarter valued at $362,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its position in First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF by 25.7% during the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 9,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 2,039 shares during the period.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:RNLC traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $32.40. 833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951. First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF has a twelve month low of $26.40 and a twelve month high of $34.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.99.

First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Large Cap US Equity Select ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

