Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Invests $348,000 in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 3,697 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $348,000. Walt Disney accounts for 0.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after purchasing an additional 33,857 shares during the period. Congress Park Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 19,408 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 35,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,386,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Walt Disney by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,685 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $537,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 2.9 %

Walt Disney stock traded up $3.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $112.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,558,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,156,560. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.73 and its 200 day moving average is $101.60. The company has a market cap of $205.70 billion, a PE ratio of 65.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $84.07 and a 52-week high of $157.50.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on DIS shares. Huber Research started coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.19.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total transaction of $120,403.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.71, for a total value of $120,403.69. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,387,688.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

