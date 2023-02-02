Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Makes New $121,000 Investment in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 258.8% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 854 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.5% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

RDVY stock traded up $0.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.90. The stock had a trading volume of 386,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,297. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.96. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $38.34 and a 52-week high of $52.33.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were issued a $0.376 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.