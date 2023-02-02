Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 2,831,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,184. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.
In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.
Kraft Heinz Company Profile
The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.
