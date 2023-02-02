Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Purchases New Stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares during the period. 68.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.90. 2,831,844 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,438,184. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.73 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average of $38.08. The stock has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a PE ratio of 40.82, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

In other news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.