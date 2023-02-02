Mach 1 Financial Group LLC Takes $419,000 Position in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM)

Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF makes up approximately 0.4% of Mach 1 Financial Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 97.6% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 245.7% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Price Performance

QQQM stock traded up $4.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.02. 1,042,153 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 872,071. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.38. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.62 and a fifty-two week high of $152.92.

