MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI) Trading Down 4.3%

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating)’s share price fell 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $65.42 and last traded at $65.58. 40,635 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 397,811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $68.53.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum downgraded MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Benchmark cut MACOM Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on MACOM Technology Solutions from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MACOM Technology Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.56.

The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 8.36 and a quick ratio of 7.18.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.11 million. MACOM Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 65.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at $20,846,563.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other MACOM Technology Solutions news, CEO Stephen G. Daly sold 2,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $164,649.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 330,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,846,563.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Ocampo sold 202,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total value of $14,227,890.93. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,238,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,064,905.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 777,530 shares of company stock worth $52,707,928. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of MACOM Technology Solutions by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,204,555 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $269,545,000 after acquiring an additional 408,017 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,762,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,460,000 after buying an additional 249,882 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 9,920.2% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,961,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,596,000 after buying an additional 1,942,084 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,684,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $100,822,000 after buying an additional 84,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,563,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,621,000 after buying an additional 52,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc engages in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing semiconductors and modules. The firm is involved in the provision of products for telecommunications (Telecom), industrial and defense (I&D), and data center industries. The company was founded on March 25, 2009 and is headquartered in Lowell, MA.

