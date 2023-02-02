Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.80-$4.80 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Magellan Midstream Partners also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.20-$1.20 EPS.

MMP traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $54.21. 48,710 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,578. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $44.79 and a 12 month high of $60.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.73%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MMP shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $55.73.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of Magellan Midstream Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,159 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 52,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.6% during the first quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,630 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,177 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 59,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

