MagnetGold Price Hits $0.39 on Top Exchanges (MTG)

MagnetGold (MTG) traded 6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 2nd. In the last week, MagnetGold has traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. MagnetGold has a total market cap of $163.99 million and $6,128.05 worth of MagnetGold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MagnetGold token can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00001662 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002926 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0633 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.29 or 0.00410223 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,826.91 or 0.28784488 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.17 or 0.00557272 BTC.

MagnetGold Profile

MagnetGold’s genesis date was August 25th, 2021. MagnetGold’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 280,000,000 tokens. The official website for MagnetGold is mtggold.com/indexmain.html. MagnetGold’s official Twitter account is @ymagnetgold and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MagnetGold

According to CryptoCompare, “MagnetGold is a Decentralized cryptocurrency on the Binance Smart Chain (BEP-20).”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MagnetGold directly using U.S. dollars.

