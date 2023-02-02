Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Gap Up to $12.14

Shares of Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.14, but opened at $12.93. Magnite shares last traded at $12.92, with a volume of 62,288 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGNI. Vertical Research cut shares of Magnite to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Magnite from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Magnite to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Magnite to $11.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.57.



Magnite Stock Up 5.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. Magnite had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $145.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.00 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael G. Barrett sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total value of $868,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,430,236 shares in the company, valued at $16,562,132.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 70.0% during the second quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 3,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,560 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Magnite by 7,927.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Magnite in the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Magnite by 46.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnite Company Profile



Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

Recommended Stories

