Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.115 per share on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This is an increase from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Magnolia Oil & Gas has a payout ratio of 12.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 12.7%.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Down 2.5 %

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $23.01 on Thursday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $18.01 and a 1-year high of $30.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 2.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Magnolia Oil & Gas ( NYSE:MGY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 66.39% and a net margin of 48.42%. The company had revenue of $482.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.87 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Magnolia Oil & Gas will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 30,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after purchasing an additional 8,612 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 274.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 146,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 107,256 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 192.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 140,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 92,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,316,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,220,000 after acquiring an additional 168,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 3.7% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,235,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,480,000 after acquiring an additional 44,562 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Monday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.25.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

(Get Rating)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.