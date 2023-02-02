Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$833 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.71 million.
Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.7 %
NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,113. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates
Manhattan Associates Company Profile
Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)
- Cathie Woods’ Ark Innovation ETF Set To Rebound in 2023?
- Mullen Automotive Stock Gains Momentum On Positive News
- Harley-Davidson Inc. Stock, Is It Time To Buy?
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.