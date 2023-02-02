Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) Releases FY23 Earnings Guidance

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.61-$2.75 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58. The company issued revenue guidance of $820-$833 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $811.71 million.

Manhattan Associates Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:MANH traded up $2.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $138.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,113. Manhattan Associates has a fifty-two week low of $106.02 and a fifty-two week high of $155.81. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.52 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $128.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Manhattan Associates to $161.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

Institutional Trading of Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Manhattan Associates in the third quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in Manhattan Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,911 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Associates in the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.92% of the company’s stock.

Manhattan Associates, Inc engages in designing, building and delivering supply chain commerce solutions by converging front-end sales with back-end supply chain. It operates through the following geographical segments: The Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Deepak Raghavan in October 1990 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

