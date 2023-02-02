ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.61-$1.71 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.54. The company issued revenue guidance of -. ManpowerGroup also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.61-1.71 EPS.

MAN has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised ManpowerGroup from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays cut their target price on ManpowerGroup from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $82.22.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $1.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,857. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup has a 1-year low of $64.00 and a 1-year high of $115.54.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 18.19%. ManpowerGroup's revenue for the quarter was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 38.58%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in ManpowerGroup by 72.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 171.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,857 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $267,000. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. grew its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 3,888 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManpowerGroup, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, Asia Pacific Middle East, and Right Management. The Americas segment offers services as Manpower, Experis, and ManpowerGroup Solutions through both branch and franchise offices.

