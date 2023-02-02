MARBLEX (MBX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $1.23 Million

MARBLEX (MBX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. One MARBLEX token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.53 or 0.00006470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, MARBLEX has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. MARBLEX has a total market capitalization of $55.37 million and $1.23 million worth of MARBLEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

MARBLEX Token Profile

MARBLEX’s launch date was March 7th, 2022. MARBLEX’s total supply is 999,991,824 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,091,774 tokens. MARBLEX’s official website is marblex.io. MARBLEX’s official Twitter account is @marblexofficial.

Buying and Selling MARBLEX

According to CryptoCompare, “MARBLEX (MBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Klaytn platform. MARBLEX has a current supply of 999,991,824.03 with 36,091,774 in circulation. The last known price of MARBLEX is 1.53405357 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $1,571,762.73 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://marblex.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARBLEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARBLEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MARBLEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

