Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.83

Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.83 and traded as high as $2.07. Marchex shares last traded at $2.05, with a volume of 37,399 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Marchex in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Marchex Trading Up 1.9 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

Marchex ( NASDAQ:MCHX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Marchex had a negative return on equity of 6.79% and a negative net margin of 12.73%. The business had revenue of $13.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Marchex, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Marchex stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Marchex, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHX – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,696 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.32% of Marchex worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

About Marchex

(Get Rating)

Marchex, Inc operates as a conversational analytics and solutions company which helps businesses connect, drive, measure, convert callers into customers, and connects the voice of the customer to business. It offers Marchex call analytics platform, Marchex call marketplace and Marchex local leads products to automotive, travel and hospitality, telecommunications, insurance, home services, digital agencies, healthcare, education & careers, financial services, legal, real estate and senior living industries.

