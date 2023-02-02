Mark A. Hershey Sells 6,835 Shares of Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Stock

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI – Get Rating) SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 6,835 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.14, for a total transaction of $547,756.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,218 shares in the company, valued at $3,062,790.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Armstrong World Industries Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of Armstrong World Industries stock traded up $2.69 on Thursday, hitting $82.73. The stock had a trading volume of 330,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,945. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.76 and a 200 day moving average of $79.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.66. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.86 and a twelve month high of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.14.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on AWI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $113.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $95.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Armstrong World Industries from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Zelman & Associates cut shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWI. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,401 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,317 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 1.4% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,185 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 42,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties, and Unallocated Corporate. The Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

