Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) Price Target Raised to $189.00

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $182.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Marriott International from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup downgraded Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.07.

Marriott International Price Performance

NASDAQ MAR traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $175.74. 98,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,733,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $158.69 and a 200-day moving average of $155.63. The stock has a market cap of $55.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.58. Marriott International has a one year low of $131.01 and a one year high of $195.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33.

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.69. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 132.01% and a net margin of 11.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 10th that authorizes the company to repurchase 25,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Marriott International

In other news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric Hippeau sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.24, for a total value of $1,153,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,502.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $101,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,150,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marriott International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 72.2% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Featured Stories

