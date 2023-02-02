McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC

Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 57.8% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after acquiring an additional 9,132 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the second quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,709,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,803,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCD traded down $2.76 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $263.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,626,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,697,467. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.64. The company has a market cap of $193.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

