McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Shares Sold by Convergence Investment Partners LLC

Convergence Investment Partners LLC reduced its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,314 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 81 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. West Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter worth about $43,000. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $288.85.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $265.35 on Thursday. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $217.68 and a 1-year high of $281.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $269.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $261.61. The company has a market capitalization of $194.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

