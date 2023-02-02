McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Issues Earnings Results

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

MCD stock opened at $266.27 on Thursday. McDonald’s has a 52 week low of $217.68 and a 52 week high of $281.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.61. The company has a market cap of $195.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64.

MCD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $288.85.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the third quarter valued at about $170,000. Red Wave Investments LLC grew its position in McDonald’s by 35.6% in the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter worth about $504,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% in the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

