McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE:MCD traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $264.38. The company had a trading volume of 452,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,644,138. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $269.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $261.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $193.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s has a 1 year low of $217.68 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McDonald’s

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MCD. Capital Group International Inc. CA purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,017,000. Absoluto Partners Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter valued at $1,017,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its stake in McDonald’s by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $914,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter worth $812,000. Finally, Capital International Sarl purchased a new position in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McDonald’s Company Profile

MCD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.85.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

