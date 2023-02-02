McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.23 EPS.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of MCD stock opened at $266.27 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $195.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $269.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.61. McDonald’s has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $281.67.

MCD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.85.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 103.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 413 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 35.6% during the first quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $330,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 16.5% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,444 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

