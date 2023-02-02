McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Upgraded to Buy by Sidoti

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRCGet Rating) was upgraded by Sidoti from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $127.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Sidoti’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 29.04% from the company’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

McGrath RentCorp stock opened at $98.42 on Thursday. McGrath RentCorp has a fifty-two week low of $71.17 and a fifty-two week high of $101.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 23.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.82.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGRC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 325.0% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the third quarter worth about $48,000. FMR LLC raised its position in McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp in the second quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

