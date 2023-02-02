McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.54 EPS

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.15 earnings per share. McKesson updated its FY 2023 guidance to $25.75-$26.15 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $25.75-26.15 EPS.

MCK traded down $7.70 on Wednesday, hitting $370.98. 1,665,435 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 951,100. McKesson has a 12 month low of $255.00 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $378.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $365.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 53.8% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 915,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,399,000 after buying an additional 320,588 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of McKesson by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 384,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,609,000 after buying an additional 149,471 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 372,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,900,000 after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 178,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in McKesson by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 80,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCK. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $440.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $415.20.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

