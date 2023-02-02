McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Price Target Raised to $450.00 at Robert W. Baird

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at Robert W. Baird from $445.00 to $450.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.30% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MCK. StockNews.com began coverage on McKesson in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on McKesson from $403.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Cowen increased their price target on McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $415.70.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $370.98 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a 12 month low of $255.00 and a 12 month high of $401.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $378.91 and its 200 day moving average is $365.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 267.09% and a net margin of 0.76%. The business had revenue of $70.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,611,231.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.02, for a total value of $977,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,611,231.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock valued at $6,129,853 over the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in McKesson by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in McKesson by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in McKesson during the 3rd quarter valued at $632,000. Institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.