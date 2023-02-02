McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $25.75-$26.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.80. The company issued revenue guidance of -. McKesson also updated its FY23 guidance to $25.75-26.15 EPS.

McKesson Stock Performance

NYSE MCK traded down $4.75 on Thursday, reaching $366.23. The company had a trading volume of 2,268,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,011,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. McKesson has a 1-year low of $260.73 and a 1-year high of $401.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $378.71 and its 200-day moving average is $365.67.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.36 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $70.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.98 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $6.15 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McKesson will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is 15.24%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MCK shares. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $345.00 to $376.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. Cowen upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $420.00 to $426.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McKesson presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $416.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.79, for a total transaction of $949,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,586,762.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,733 shares of company stock worth $6,129,853 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in McKesson by 72.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in McKesson by 26.7% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Further Reading

