MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) Trading Up 6.9%

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 6.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $14.04 and last traded at $14.03. Approximately 81,091 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 164,240 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.13.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MAX shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on MediaAlpha in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of MediaAlpha in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.80.

Get MediaAlpha alerts:

MediaAlpha Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediaAlpha

MediaAlpha ( NYSE:MAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $89.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $81.11 million. Research analysts predict that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the second quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of MediaAlpha by 825.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC acquired a new stake in MediaAlpha in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in MediaAlpha during the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new position in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.10% of the company’s stock.

About MediaAlpha

(Get Rating)

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. It optimizes customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.