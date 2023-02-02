Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Purchased by Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.

Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,675,622 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,640 shares during the quarter. Medtronic accounts for 1.4% of Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $296,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the second quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC raised its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $106.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Cowen cut their price objective on Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup cut Medtronic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.25.

Medtronic Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of Medtronic stock traded up $1.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $87.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,794,119. Medtronic plc has a twelve month low of $75.76 and a twelve month high of $114.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.05 and a 200-day moving average of $84.36. The stock has a market cap of $116.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.76.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Medtronic Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 20th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 84.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $1,338,795.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Medtronic news, major shareholder Plc Medtronic acquired 6,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.28 per share, for a total transaction of $63,428.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,999,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,394,645.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sean Salmon sold 16,631 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $1,338,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,905,084. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Medtronic

(Get Rating)

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiovascular Porrtfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit.

Featured Articles

