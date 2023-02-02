Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Trading 7% Higher

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Rating) shares traded up 7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.24 and last traded at C$0.23. 1,500 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 11,724 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Melkior Resources Trading Up 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of C$6.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.21 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.22.

Melkior Resources Company Profile

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario.

