Meridian Management Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Meridian Management Co. boosted its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,251 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the quarter. Autodesk accounts for about 1.4% of Meridian Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Meridian Management Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $3,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 342.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 155 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1,100.0% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 180 shares of the software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 107.9% in the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 185 shares of the software company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 189.2% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on ADSK. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Autodesk in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Autodesk from $270.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $242.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Autodesk Stock Up 3.2 %

In other Autodesk news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total transaction of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.66, for a total value of $77,090.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,458.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 713 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.45, for a total transaction of $147,911.85. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,359,652.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 2,672 shares of company stock worth $524,213 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $7.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.24. The stock had a trading volume of 502,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,157,074. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $251.42. The company has a market capitalization of $49.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.51, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $202.70.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The software company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 108.29% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 22nd that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to repurchase up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Autodesk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, and 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in the automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.