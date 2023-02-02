Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) Raised to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning.

Separately, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Mesa Laboratories to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Mesa Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Mesa Laboratories stock opened at $196.30 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $170.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -258.29 and a beta of 0.68. Mesa Laboratories has a 12 month low of $114.21 and a 12 month high of $284.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories Announces Dividend

Mesa Laboratories ( NASDAQ:MLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.24. The business had revenue of $58.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.24 million. Mesa Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 6.71% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Mesa Laboratories will post 6.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -84.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Mesa Laboratories news, Director Shannon Hall sold 230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.97, for a total transaction of $40,243.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $167,446.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Bradley Schmieder sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $438,625.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,101,839.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,401 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,815 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Mesa Laboratories

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mesa Laboratories by 116.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 574,783 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,535,000 after purchasing an additional 86,648 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in Mesa Laboratories by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 50,366 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193 shares during the period. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Mesa Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

About Mesa Laboratories

(Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of instruments and disposable products utilized in healthcare, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical device, and petrochemical industries. It operates through the following segments: Sterilization and Disinfection Control, Instruments, Continuous Monitoring, and Biopharmaceutical Development.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.