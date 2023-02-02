Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,130 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,530,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Signature Bank in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 54.2% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Tobam raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 358.8% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 234 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of Signature Bank by 37.7% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Signature Bank alerts:

Signature Bank Price Performance

Shares of Signature Bank stock opened at $138.25 on Thursday. Signature Bank has a 1-year low of $106.81 and a 1-year high of $355.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Signature Bank Increases Dividend

Signature Bank ( NASDAQ:SBNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The bank reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.27). Signature Bank had a net margin of 36.03% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business had revenue of $683.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Signature Bank will post 15.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. This is an increase from Signature Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Signature Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.47%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SBNY shares. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Signature Bank from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Compass Point dropped their target price on shares of Signature Bank to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Signature Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $205.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Signature Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Signature Bank has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.29.

About Signature Bank

(Get Rating)

Signature Bank engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Specialty Finance segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists of commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.