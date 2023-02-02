Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Buys Shares of 22,180 Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 22,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,797,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crown in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Crown by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CCK stock opened at $88.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.00 and a 12 month high of $130.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.23.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CCK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Crown from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com lowered Crown from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. UBS Group cut their price target on Crown from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered Crown from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.27.

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans, beverage, promotional, and transit packaging, closures and capping, and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

