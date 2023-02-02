Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Invests $2.21 Million in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 167,825 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,212,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Concord Wealth Partners grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 72.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 142.6% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 2,921 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

Huntington Bancshares stock opened at $15.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 1 year low of $11.67 and a 1 year high of $16.51. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.14.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 42.76%.

HBAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Stephens lowered shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total value of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,324,393.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total transaction of $1,200,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Scott D. Kleinman sold 9,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $151,109.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 214,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,324,393.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 167,804 shares of company stock worth $2,547,579. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

See Also

