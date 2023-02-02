Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New $1.84 Million Investment in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,844,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in EQT during the first quarter worth $497,156,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in EQT by 66.1% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,115,761 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $382,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,423,003 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in EQT by 6,029.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,424,264 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $221,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,457 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP lifted its position in shares of EQT by 24.4% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 5,918,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EQT by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,994,441 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $103,039,000 after acquiring an additional 38,207 shares in the last quarter. 97.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup downgraded EQT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on EQT to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on EQT in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Insider Activity

EQT Price Performance

In related news, EVP William E. Jordan sold 98,783 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $4,104,433.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 297,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,373,049.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

EQT stock opened at $31.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. EQT Co. has a 1 year low of $20.63 and a 1 year high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.07 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.97.

About EQT

EQT Corp. is a natural gas production company engaged in the supplying, transmitting, and distribution of natural gas. It has operations in the Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

Further Reading

