Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 470 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $78,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,588,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 1,576 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 17,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,014,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $196.01 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1 year low of $162.50 and a 1 year high of $212.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $180.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

