Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 59,990 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,567,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 112.8% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,019 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. 89.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JNPR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Juniper Networks from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Juniper Networks from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.18 and a twelve month high of $38.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200-day moving average is $29.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.52, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The network equipment provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 11.03% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.33%.

Insider Activity at Juniper Networks

In related news, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $203,062.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 794,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,829,062.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert Mobassaly sold 4,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $135,009.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,461.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,586 shares of company stock valued at $594,539. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.