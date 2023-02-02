Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $172.29.

META has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Meta Platforms from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $195.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $230.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $275.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $466.00 to $260.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total transaction of $687,490.18. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total transaction of $31,369.11. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 in the last ninety days. 14.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at $323,192,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $328.00.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

