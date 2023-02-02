Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.
Meta Platforms Price Performance
Shares of META stock traded up $28.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.85. 31,434,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,901,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $482.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.
Insider Activity at Meta Platforms
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Meta Platforms
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms Company Profile
Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Meta Platforms (META)
- The Bottom Is In For Meta Platforms, Volatility Is Not Over
- Analyzing Alaska Air’s Recent Earnings
- Apple’s Earnings, Expectations and Surprises
- T-Mobile Delivers Where it Matters Most to Investors
- Exxon Mobil Could Gush To New Highs Very Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.