Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.88, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 23.16% and a net margin of 24.41%. Meta Platforms’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Meta Platforms updated its Q1 2023 guidance to EPS.

Shares of META stock traded up $28.73 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.85. 31,434,082 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,901,822. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.21 and its 200-day moving average is $137.64. The stock has a market cap of $482.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $248.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on META. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Itaú Unibanco upgraded shares of Meta Platforms to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Meta Platforms from $150.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.00.

In related news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Meta Platforms news, CFO Susan J. Li sold 4,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $537,062.44. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,400.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of META. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. EJF Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Vista Investment Management raised its position in Meta Platforms by 37.4% in the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,451 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. raised its position in Meta Platforms by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in Meta Platforms by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

