Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Price Target Raised to $220.00 at Wolfe Research

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by analysts at Wolfe Research from $150.00 to $220.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wolfe Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 43.68% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on META. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Meta Platforms from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Meta Platforms from $215.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Edward Jones lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Meta Platforms from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Meta Platforms Stock Up 2.8 %

NASDAQ:META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.01 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $126.21 and a 200-day moving average of $137.64. Meta Platforms has a 52 week low of $88.09 and a 52 week high of $328.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Insider Transactions at Meta Platforms

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total value of $48,358.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,457,371.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,360,702.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.40, for a total transaction of $48,358.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,451 shares in the company, valued at $3,457,371.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315. 14.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 6,298 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.1% during the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,425 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. F3Logic LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.3% during the second quarter. Compass Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jmac Enterprises LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 2.3% during the second quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. 60.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.