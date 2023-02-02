Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) PT Raised to $210.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 37.15% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America upgraded Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Meta Platforms from $130.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim raised their target price on Meta Platforms to $130.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

Shares of META opened at $153.12 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $328.00. The stock has a market cap of $406.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.64.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.93, for a total value of $31,369.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,637.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $162,548.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,089.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,322 shares of company stock valued at $4,513,315 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,830,209 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,630,566,000 after buying an additional 128,126 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $495,869,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter valued at about $401,963,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

