Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Upgraded at Rosenblatt Securities

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $220.00 price target on the social networking company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $104.00. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 43.68% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Meta Platforms from $158.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Meta Platforms from $170.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Edward Jones lowered Meta Platforms from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $198.79.

META stock opened at $153.12 on Thursday. Meta Platforms has a 1 year low of $88.09 and a 1 year high of $328.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $126.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.22.

In other Meta Platforms news, CTO Andrew Bosworth sold 11,718 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $1,338,429.96. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 11,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,702.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Nicholas Clegg sold 6,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.22, for a total value of $687,490.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,628,434.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,322 shares of company stock worth $4,513,315 over the last three months. Company insiders own 14.03% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in META. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $842,081,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $708,348,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $495,869,000. DNB Asset Management AS bought a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter worth $401,963,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at $323,192,000. Institutional investors own 60.92% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

