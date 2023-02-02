Metahero Price Tops $0.0052 on Exchanges (HERO)

Metahero (HERO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 1st. One Metahero token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. Metahero has a market capitalization of $26.28 million and $791,057.17 worth of Metahero was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Metahero has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Metahero alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $320.65 or 0.01349800 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00007082 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00039515 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00014655 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000563 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000438 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $391.08 or 0.01646256 BTC.

Metahero Profile

Metahero (CRYPTO:HERO) is a token. It launched on July 4th, 2021. Metahero’s total supply is 9,766,213,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,097,321,289 tokens. Metahero’s official website is metahero.io. Metahero’s official Twitter account is @metahero_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Metahero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HERO is a deflationary token with a 0-10% fee on each transaction. 0-2% of each transaction is redistributed to all HERO holders. Also, 0-8% of each transaction is forever burned ensuring an ever-decreasing supply of HERO.Telegram”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metahero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metahero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Metahero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Metahero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Metahero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.