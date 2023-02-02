Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Tops One Day Trading Volume of $13.52 Million (DNA)

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 558.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 2nd. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has a market capitalization of $7.38 million and $13.52 million worth of Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture has traded up 834% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00002904 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.23 or 0.00407778 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.94 or 0.28628756 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.35 or 0.00526941 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture Profile

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture was first traded on September 9th, 2019. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,143,656,744 coins. The official website for Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture is mvsdna.com. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official Twitter account is @mvsdna and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture’s official message board is medium.com/metaverse-blockchain.

Buying and Selling Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture

According to CryptoCompare, “Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture aims to form a parallel cross-chain structure with ETP to incorporate speed and security on the network, presenting a solution to the impossible trinity.DNA is Metaverse DNA’s native currency, which a digital asset that can be sent over the network easily, securely, and instantly. It is also an essential part of the blockchain ecosystem and will be used in Metaverse-based applications.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture directly using US dollars.

