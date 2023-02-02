Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Hits New 12-Month High at $50.52

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $50.52 and last traded at $50.24, with a volume of 29617 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MEI has been the topic of several research reports. Barrington Research restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Methode Electronics in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Methode Electronics in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Methode Electronics Trading Up 1.6 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $46.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.21. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Methode Electronics Dividend Announcement

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.10. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $315.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.00 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methode Electronics, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total transaction of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at $54,955,644.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Methode Electronics news, Director Brian J. Cadwallader sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.80, for a total transaction of $102,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $318,240. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald W. Duda sold 7,246 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.17, for a total value of $341,793.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,955,644.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,196 shares of company stock valued at $2,286,091 over the last ninety days. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Methode Electronics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,114,176 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $152,842,000 after buying an additional 89,454 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Methode Electronics by 4.2% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,332,876 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $86,666,000 after purchasing an additional 93,727 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Methode Electronics by 5.7% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,173,096 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,732,000 after acquiring an additional 116,978 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 6.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,092,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $77,507,000 after buying an additional 131,474 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Methode Electronics by 2.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,393,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,763,000 after buying an additional 29,049 shares during the period. 95.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Methode Electronics

Methode Electronics, Inc engages in the manufacture of component and subsystem devices. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Interface, Industrial, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electromechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers.

