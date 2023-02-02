M&G (LON:MNG) Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of M&G (LON:MNG – Get Rating) to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have GBX 218 ($2.69) price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of GBX 260 ($3.21).

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on MNG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 210 ($2.59) to GBX 181 ($2.24) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on M&G from GBX 200 ($2.47) to GBX 195 ($2.41) and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M&G has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 217.33 ($2.68).

LON MNG opened at GBX 201.60 ($2.49) on Monday. M&G has a twelve month low of GBX 159.30 ($1.97) and a twelve month high of GBX 230 ($2.84). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 210.11, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.73 billion and a PE ratio of 6,721.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 193.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 193.01.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management, and Retail and Savings. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

