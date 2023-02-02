Michael A. Degiglio Buys 54,212 Shares of Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) Stock

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) CEO Michael A. Degiglio acquired 54,212 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.11 per share, for a total transaction of $60,175.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,313,741 shares in the company, valued at $10,338,252.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Village Farms International Stock Up 3.5 %

NASDAQ VFF traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.18. 2,377,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,484,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market cap of $107.20 million, a PE ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 2.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.11. Village Farms International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.91 and a 52 week high of $6.55.

Get Village Farms International alerts:

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $71.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 5.24% and a negative net margin of 16.75%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Village Farms International

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VFF. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Village Farms International in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $3,543,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $270,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Village Farms International by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 290,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 120,654 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.16% of the company’s stock.

VFF has been the topic of several research reports. Atb Cap Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Monday, October 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Village Farms International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.06.

Village Farms International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through four segments: Produce, Cannabis-Canada, Cannabis-U.S., and Energy. The company also owns and operates a power plant that generates and sells electricity, and provides thermal heat to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; produces and supplies cannabis products to other licensed providers and provincial governments in Canada and internationally; and develops and sells cannabinoid-based health and wellness products, including ingestible, edibles, and topical applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Village Farms International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Village Farms International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.