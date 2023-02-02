Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.36 Per Share

Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 2nd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 0.358 per share by the semiconductor company on Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

Microchip Technology has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Microchip Technology has a payout ratio of 22.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Microchip Technology to earn $5.56 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.31 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.6%.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of MCHP stock traded up $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.53. 8,811,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,658,051. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.10. Microchip Technology has a 1-year low of $54.33 and a 1-year high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $46.49 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 5.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Microchip Technology news, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $59,828.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,355.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microchip Technology

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 48.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 569 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 26,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 7,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $588,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCHP has been the subject of several research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $92.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.85.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

Further Reading

