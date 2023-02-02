MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 507,801 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the previous session’s volume of 2,255,150 shares.The stock last traded at $3.09 and had previously closed at $2.94.

MicroVision Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $544.61 million, a P/E ratio of -10.03 and a beta of 3.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.62.

Institutional Trading of MicroVision

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in MicroVision by 2.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 119,965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 3,223 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,353 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc increased its position in shares of MicroVision by 21.1% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 23,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in MicroVision by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 172,401 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in MicroVision by 7.6% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 67,230 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

MicroVision Company Profile

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

