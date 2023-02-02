Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.61), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $527.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $529.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.14% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

MAA stock traded up $4.94 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $173.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 410,973 shares, compared to its average volume of 725,167. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.08, a PEG ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.76. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64.

Get Mid-America Apartment Communities alerts:

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is presently 103.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Mid-America Apartment Communities

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mid-America Apartment Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.85.

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $41,848.33. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, EVP Melanie Carpenter sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total transaction of $41,848.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,499 shares in the company, valued at $2,722,319.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 287,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 76.9% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 1,347,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,228,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3,382.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 398,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,518,000 after purchasing an additional 387,300 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 106.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 709,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,523,000 after purchasing an additional 365,978 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 752.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 248,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,392,000 after buying an additional 219,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 221,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,310,000 after buying an additional 67,336 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

(Get Rating)

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mid-America Apartment Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.