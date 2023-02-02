Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.96-$8.36 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.20. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Mid-America Apartment Communities also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $2.14-$2.30 EPS.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MAA traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $168.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 740,130. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76, a P/E/G ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.75. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1 year low of $141.13 and a 1 year high of $217.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $159.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.72.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 12th. This is a boost from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s payout ratio is 103.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insiders Place Their Bets

MAA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut Mid-America Apartment Communities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $210.00 to $189.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.85.

In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the sale, the director now owns 835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO H Eric Bolton, Jr. sold 975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total value of $150,003.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 287,141 shares in the company, valued at $44,176,642.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,383 shares of company stock worth $528,613. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wexford Capital LP raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $415,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Mid-America Apartment Communities in the 1st quarter worth $393,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 22.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter valued at about $365,000. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the operation, acquisition and development of apartment communities. It operates through the following segments: Same Store Communities and Non-Same Store and Other. The Same Store Communities segment focuses on communities that the company has owned.

